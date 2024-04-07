Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 239,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

MKC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 1,600,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.