Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.67. The company had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.96 and its 200 day moving average is $244.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

