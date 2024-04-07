Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

