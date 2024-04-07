Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 413 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.71 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.