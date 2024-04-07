Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

