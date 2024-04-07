Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 7,981,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.