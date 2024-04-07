Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $218.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

