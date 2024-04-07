Sky Investment Group LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $262.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

