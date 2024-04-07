Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.