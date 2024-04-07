Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 685,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,127. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

