Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

