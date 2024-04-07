SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $114.11 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $114.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014025 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,856.24 or 0.99989655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00127052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,034.48352 with 1,279,460,720.1426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.07859914 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $92,490,897.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

