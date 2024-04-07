Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 862,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

