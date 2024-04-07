Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.71.

RACE stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,901. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $269.50 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.25 and its 200-day moving average is $358.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

