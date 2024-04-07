Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $79.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,601.90. The company had a trading volume of 253,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,383. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,593.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,338.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

