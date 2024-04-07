Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

ISRG traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.04 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

