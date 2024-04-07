Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.72 and a 200 day moving average of $441.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

