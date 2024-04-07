Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $252.49. 1,227,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

