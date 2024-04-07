Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.54. 994,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

