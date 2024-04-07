Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.67. 811,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,697. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.59.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

