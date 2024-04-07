Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $85.83. 1,919,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

