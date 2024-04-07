Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,021 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

