Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in American Express by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. 1,821,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,439. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

