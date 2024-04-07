Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $31.46 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

