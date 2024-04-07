Siacoin Market Capitalization Hits $543.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $543.18 million and $7.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.00986933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00149277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00191507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00143625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,964,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,939,483,371 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

