Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.54) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.04. The firm has a market cap of £137.44 million, a PE ratio of -808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

