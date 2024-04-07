Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.54) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.04. The firm has a market cap of £137.44 million, a PE ratio of -808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94.
Global Ports Company Profile
