Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 836.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

