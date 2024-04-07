Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $326.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,559. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

