Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $429,929.81 and $873.32 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001888 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $855.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

