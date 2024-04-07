Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $429,929.81 and $873.32 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007716 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014125 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018396 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,613.20 or 1.00278069 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011381 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00127564 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
