SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 2,077,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

