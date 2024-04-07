SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $5,979,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $2,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 159,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

