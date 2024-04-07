SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 354,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,167. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

