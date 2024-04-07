SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,525 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. 534,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

