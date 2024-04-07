Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

