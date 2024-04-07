Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,398,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

