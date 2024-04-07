Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

