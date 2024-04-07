Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Reston Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. 282,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

