Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 11.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,172. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.