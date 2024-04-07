Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 207,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 387,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

