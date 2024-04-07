Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on SLB
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.