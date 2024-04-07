Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

