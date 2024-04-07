Sapphire 24 Hour Volume Hits $581.68 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $11.08 million and $581.68 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.48 or 0.04881338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00024770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,706,991,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,316,580 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

