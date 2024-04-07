Safe Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016090 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99001928 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

