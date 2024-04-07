Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99001928 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

