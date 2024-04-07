Sachem Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Sachem Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
