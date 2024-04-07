Sachem Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

