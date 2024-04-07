Sabal Trust CO Takes $307,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 4,117,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

