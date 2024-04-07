Sabal Trust CO Sells 221 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.49. 1,227,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,784. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

