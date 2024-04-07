Sabal Trust CO Sells 185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,257,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,787. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.