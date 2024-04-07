Sabal Trust CO Sells 107 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Allstate were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.82. 998,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

