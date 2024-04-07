Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

