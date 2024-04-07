Sabal Trust CO Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

GPN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 1,431,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,126. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.